Jets' $140 Million Star Named Trade Target For AFC Contender
The New York Jets acquired a superstar receiver during the 2024 season but could his time with the team be short-lived?
New York clearly wanted to add another pass-catcher and acquired six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams was good for the Jets and tallied 854 receiving yards and 67 catches across 11 games played.
Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders and there's a potential out in the deal this offseason. Will he be back in 2025? That's up in the air right now. We should find out more about his future once we know whether Aaron Rodgers will be back.
If the Jets do decide to go in a different direction, Adams could be an intriguing player to watch in the trade market. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked Adams as the fourth-best player who could be moved and suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers as a fit.
"The New York Jets are facing some difficult decisions with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams," Knox said. "Wilson will be extension-eligible this offseason, and if Rodgers returns to the Jets—a prospect that feels unlikely—he may demand that his next contract comes from somewhere else. Even if Rodgers is released or traded, Wilson could wind up on the trade block...
"Because of Adams' age and contract—he's set to carry a base salary of $35.6 million in 2025—he may be readily available for a bargain, though only a fit for playoff-ready teams in need of receiver help. The Steelers fit that mold, as do the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, if a team does trade for the 41-year-old Rodgers or signs him following his release, that team would instantly become a potential landing spot for Adams. Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers."
Adams was linked to the Steelers before he was traded to the Jets. Could Pittsburgh try to bring him to town this offseason?
More NFL: Steelers Projected As Top Landing Spot For Jets’ 24-Year-Old Star