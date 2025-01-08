Jets $140 Million Star Non-Committal On Future In New York
The New York Jets have a lot of talent but changes clearly are on the way.
Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2025? His ultimate decision could have a seismic impact on what the team’s overall plans are. Rodgers is under contract for one more year but it’s unclear if he wants to continue his career.
This will be a huge story to follow throughout the next few weeks, but it won’t be the only one. Another player whose future in New York is up in the air is superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal but has an out in his contract this offseason. Will he return in 2025? It’s unknown but he opened up about the fact in a video shared by SNY.
“I have no idea,” Adams said about what his future holds. “Honestly, I truly have no idea. I’m trying to take a little bit of time right now and reassess and see obviously how I’m feeling, see what the team is feeling, and have a few conversations, and hopefully come up with a plan moving forward.”
Adams was asked if Rodgers’ decision would impact his own and he confirmed it would.
“Yeah, for sure,” Adams said when asked if Rodgers’ decision would impact his. “I don’t know what his plans are yet and where that’s headed but I would imagine it would have something to do with it.”
Having Adams back in New York for a full season in 2025 certainly would help the offense, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
