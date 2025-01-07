Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign $25 Million Deal With Surprise Team
The New York Jets have a few big question marks that need to get sorted out early in the offseason.
New York needs to find a new head coach, a new general manager, and figure out whether Aaron Rodgers will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2025. All three of these questions go hand in hand.
Will Rodgers come back for one more year? That does seem up in the air. Rodgers seemed melancholy as the season was wrapping up but did look good in the season finale. Although the season didn’t go as planned, Rodgers’ numbers are surprisingly good. He finished with 28 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions while tallying 3,897 passing yards.
If you were to see these numbers not knowing the team’s record, you would probably think the Jets were in a much different position than they are now. Rodgers still seems like he has something left in the tank and if the Jets don’t want him back, maybe someone else will.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin made a list of the top quarterbacks who will be available this offseason and predicted landing spots. He predicted that Rodgers will end up signing with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $25 million deal.
“The former MVP's numbers are deceiving: While he avoided a rash of turnovers in his first healthy year with the Jets, the former Green Bay Packers star was mostly a non-factor for a dismal New York offense, which is ripe for a total overhaul,” Benjamin said. “At 41, he's simply looked much more his age away from Lambeau. Projection: Signs with Titans on a one-year, $25 million deal.”
Tennessee has the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and likely will take a quarterback. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to have a young guy sit for a year and watch Rodgers if he decides to leave New York.
