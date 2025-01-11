Jets Country

Jets' $20 Million Star Listed As Potential Trade Fit For AFC Contender

Could the Jets trade one of their star wide receivers this offseason?

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watch a video replay of their touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Jets were one of the most disappointing teams in the league during the 2024 season. For a team who came into the year as the favorites to win the AFC East and compete for a Super Bowl, watching Wild Card weekend from the couch is quite a let down.

With such a disappointing season, there are players who are rightfully upset. Some may even request a trade out of New York. One player that these kinds of rumors have surrounded is star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Recently, Brad Washington of Broncos Wire predicted that the Denver Broncos would be a team that pursues a potential blockbuster trade for Wilson. A trade for the star wideout wouldn't come cheap.

"Surrounding Bo Nix -- who has already overachieved and has the Broncos in the NFL playoffs -- with Wilson, who has accumulated 268 catches, 3,132 yards, and 13 TDs in his career, would only make Nix better," Washington wrote. "It would also give head coach and offensive designer Sean Payton more options to choose from when designing the offense for 2025 and beyond. Wilson will be a name worth monitoring this offseason."

While Wilson would be a good addition for the Broncos, it wouldn't make much sense for the Jets to move him. If Wilson ends up forcing his way out, a deal could make more sense, but as of now, New York needs to do whatever it can to keep the star pass catcher.

