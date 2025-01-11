Latest Mock Draft Predicts Jets To Land Star Quinnen Williams Running Mate
The 2024 season was a disaster for the New York Jets, but rather than dwell on that, let's look forward. If there's one positive to pull out of the season, it's the fact the Jets have another top ten pick in the NFL Draft.
This season's NFL Draft has quite a bit of talent at the top end, but the quarterback depth isn't great. Despite the lack of depth at the most important position, there's talent elsewhere the Jets could look at with the No. 7 pick.
Connor Hughes of SNY recently predicted the Jets would use the No. 7 pick to draft Michigan interior defensive lineman Mason Graham. Graham is widely seen as a top three defensive player in the draft, some even claiming him as the top defensive talent.
"The Jets could go so many different directions here. Offensive line, sure," Hughes wrote. "They need a right tackle. They could also go receiver if they let Davante Adams and Allen Lazard go (Luther Burden, Emeka Egbuka). They, too, could look at a quarterback and have him sit and develop behind Tyrod Taylor for a season.
"But, for this mock, give them Graham. Some scouts believe he’s the best defensive player in this draft. He had 45 tackles, seven for a loss, and 3.5 sacks this season. He’d give the Jets quite a lot of talent up front when paired with Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald, and Quinnen Williams."
Graham would join Quinnen Williams in the middle of the Jets defensive line. In three years at Michigan, the 21-year-old registered nine sacks,18 tackles for loss, and was named an All-American during his junior season.
A lot of his production doesn't show up on the stat sheet, though. He's a monster in the middle who's only getting started.
