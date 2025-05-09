Jets' $20 Million Star Seemingly Primed For Huge Season
The New York Jets have a solid offense, but the addition of quarterback Justin Fields has the potential to take the team to the next level.
With new head coach Aaron Glenn at the helm, the Jets have the potential to put together a breakout year, but it may revolve around Fields and the team's offense.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a power rankings list based on each team's best offensive playmaker. For the Jets, he picked wide receiver Garrett Wilson as the team's top offensive weapon and ranked him No. 11 in the NFL.
"Garrett Wilson is 3/3 on 1,000-yard seasons despite the New York Jets having horrid QB play," Scataglia wrote. "If anything, that should show the Jets' front office just how valuable Wilson is. He should be signing a long-term extension at some point in the near future."
Wilson has put together a few great seasons already in his career, even with spotty quarterback play. Now, he's reuniting with Fields, who was his college quarterback at Ohio State. While playing in college together, the duo was one of the best pairings in all of college football.
Now that the two are paired together in the NFL, Wilson could be primed for a huge season.
He's put together three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. With Fields, he's going to be the clear top target compared to last season when Aaron Rodgers was forcing the ball to Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Wilson set his single season career high in receiving yards this season.
