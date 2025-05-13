Jets' 2025 London Opponent May Have Just Leaked
The New York Jets are going to be hitting the road again in 2025 and playing a game in London.
Last year, the Jets took on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and ended up losing 23-17. This dropped the Jets' record at the time to 2-3 and actually was the last game that Robert Saleh was the head coach for the team before he was fired by the franchise.
The Jets are hitting the road again and this year will technically be the home team. The official NFL schedule hasn't been released as of writing, but there have been leaks left and right. One popped up on Tuesday signalling that the Jets will hit the road for Week 6 action in London and face off against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12th, as shared by "NFL Nerd" on social media.
They have been pretty spot on with their leaks so far so it does seem pretty legitimate. The entire NFL schedule won't be released until Wednesday, but we already are starting to get a look at what it could look like.
As of writing, we know the Jets are going to London, but we don't know the official opponent, although signs are pointing toward the Broncos. This would be a pretty fun matchup between two young quarterbacks with Justin Fields of the Jets and second-year signal-caller Bo Nix of the Broncos. It won't be too long until we know the entire schedule.
More NFL: Saints 2025 Schedule: The 14 Teams New Orleans Will Face