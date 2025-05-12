Jets 2025 Schedule Primer: The 14 Teams New York Will Face
As of writing, it hasn't been shared exactly what the New York Jets' 2025 schedule will be.
Leaks have already starting popping up about potential matchups, but the only matchup that has been confirmed so far has been the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kicking off the 2025 season on Thursday Night Football on September 4th. We will start to learn more about the Jets' schedule over the next few days ahead of the league's May 14th full schedule announcement.
Although it hasn't ben shared exactly what New York's schedule will be yet, we do know the Jets' opponents.
In 2025, the Jets will play nine home games and eight games on the road. The teams the Jets will face at home are the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers.
On the road, the Jets will face off against the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints.
From this, you can see the Jets will face its counterparts in the AFC East, the AFC North, the NFC South, and then the 2024 third-place finishers in the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys), AFC West (Denver Broncos), and the AFC South (Jacksonville Jaguars). The Jets finished in third place in the AFC East.
Of the Jets' home games, one of them will be considered a home game, but will actually be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The full schedule will be released later on this week on May 14th.