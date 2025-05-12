Jets' Aaron Glenn Speaks Out About Justin Fields
It sounds like there is a lot of excitement in the New York Jets organization right now.
The last few years brought excitement to New York as well, but for slightly different reasons. New York brought in big-name superstar talent -- like Aaron Rodgers -- and was loud in its approach. That didn't work, though.
The first year of Rodgers' stint was impacted by his Achilles injury and then last year just didn't go as planned. It was a solid experiment, but it crashed and burned leading to organizational changes throughout the franchise. That started with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and has only gone from there. There's a new quarterback in town and rather than an aging future Hall of Famer, it is a 26-year-old with all of the talent in the world but hasn't gotten his footing yet at the NFL level.
New York clearly wanted Justin Fields badly and beat out the Pittsburgh Steelers for him in free agency. The Jets have their guy and he has already made Glenn "very happy" in a short time, as transcribed by reporter Harrison Glaser.
"There's a quiet confidence about that man that's unshakable," Glenn said of Fields. "Even though he's not the most vocal person, he's active with his body language, he's active with his 1-on-1 conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys & say something, he will. He will. He's not one of those guys that's gonna talk just to talk, cause sometimes if you do that players around you can get deadhead, but he says things when it needs to be said.
"He's a really good athlete, he works his butt off in the weight room. He's a guy that's doing everything he can to improve, & whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength & conditioning, being on the field, he's gonna take that advantage & he's gonna run with it, so I'm very happy where he's at."
There's a lot of excitement in New York right now. There isn't a lot of Super Bowl buzz like when Rodgers came to town, but this is a team that could surprise people next year and it starts with Fields.
