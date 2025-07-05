Jets 2025 Season Hinges On 'Breakout Player'
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers for a reason this offseason.
New York’s new front office clearly thought highly of Justin Fields. The Jets targeted him in free agency and landed him right away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He only started six games last year, but Fields brings with him a two-way dynamic the team hasn't had in years. Fields isn't just talented on the ground, though; he has a big arm and has shown flashes in the passing game.
He's someone who has been impressive throughout the offseason. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner even compared him recently to Rodgers while joining "The Pat McAfee Show."
All in all, the early returns for Fields have been overtly positive. Now, it's only a matter of bringing that to the regular season. It sounds like The Athletic's Jacob Robinson thinks he will and call him New York's "breakout player" for the 2025 season.
"Breakout player: QB Justin Fields," Robinson said. "His no-nonsense approach is winning over teammates and coaches, but can it translate to on-field success? If they add a No. 2 receiver, this might be the best supporting cast of the former Bear’s career, which gives the 26-year-old a chance to consistently play to the potential he’s flashed.
"Better than 2024? Not sure. Leaning on a run game built behind an above-average offensive line and a defense that should bounce back under HC Aaron Glenn, the Jets should be better than 2024’s 5-12 record. How much better? That all hinges on Fields."
Will Fields be able to live up to the hype?