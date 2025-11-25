Tyrod Taylor Under Fire After Jets Disastrous Loss To Ravens

The New York Jets have one of the worst quarterback rooms in all of football. They cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and replaced him with Justin Fields.

After weeks of struggle from Fields, the Jets turned to Tyrod Taylor as their starter recently. Taylor hasn't been much better, and the team's offense hasn't recovered. As a result, the Jets lost a crushing game to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 due to the offense's lack of production.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently shared a lot of criticism for Taylor after the Jets' disastrous Week 12 performance. Sobleski graded Taylor's Week 12 performance as a "D."

Tyrod Taylor struggled mightily in Week 12 against the Ravens

"The New York Jets made a change at quarterback this past week. The move didn't make a difference. After Justin Fields' benching, Tyrod Taylor entered the lineup against the Ravens and the Jets offense managed all of 10 points. Obviously, the Jets offense is a work-in-progress with wide receivers Jon Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell being the top options after being pre-trade deadline acquisitions. A Breece Hall fumble inside the Ravens' 5-yard line certainly didn't help matters.

"Even when those factors are added to the equation, the Jets don't have what they need behind center. Taylor may be better than Fields at communicating and getting the offense in the right play because of his extensive experience, but the Jets aren't getting enough from either for the offense to get rolling."

The Jets offense isn't great right now aside from the quarterback position. But they should be better than they are. The Jets held a lead for a chunk of Week 12, but when the offense stopped generating anything, Derrick Henry and the Ravens were able to come from behind.

Taylor's stat line wasn't the worst thing imaginable, but the offense as a whole wasn't good. If Taylor doesn't take a few steps forward in the coming weeks, the Jets could finish the season with two wins.

