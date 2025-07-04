Will the Jets Sign Wide Receiver Amari Cooper?
The New York Jets are a team that has the tools to turn things around in 2025.
New York went 5-12 in 2024 and opted to make sweeping franchise changes. So far, everything has been positive. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has been praised left and right and the roster is loaded with playmakers under 30 years old. This is a young team that can surprise people not just in 2025, but for the next few years if things go their way.
That's one person's opinion, but there's talent here. Justin Fields has all of the potential in the world. A running back room led by Breece Hall and Braelon Allen is strong. Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented receivers in the game and there are other pass-catchers who can play a big role, like Mason Taylor, Josh Reynolds, and Allen Lazard. On top of all of this, the defense is loaded led by Sauce Gardner. Now, the offensive line is in a good place too.
There may not be the big-name, veteran superstar talent in town that there used to be, like Aaron Rodgers. But, this is a sound roster on paper.
Training camp is almost here and we will start to see all of the big decisions of the offseason come together on the practice field. The Jets don't necessarily need to go make a big move. But, there are guys out there who would change the national perception for the team. One guy who is available is Amari Cooper.
It doesn't make sense that he's still available in free agency. He's a star-level wide receiver with some of the surest hands in football. He didn't have his most prolific season stats-wise in 2024, but he's still a guy who can help a team, for sure.
The Jets have "moved in silence" this offseason, like Glenn said he hoped they would. There's no way to know what New York will do, if anything, in free agency. But, Cooper is out there for the taking. Adding him would just help the Jets' offense.
