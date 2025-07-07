Jets' 2025 Season Rides On One Man's Shoulders
The New York Jets took a huge risk when they opted to cut Aaron Rodgers. The team promptly signed young quarterback Justin Fields to replace the veteran signal caller who spent two seasons in New York.
Now, the 2025 campaign is going to ride on the shoulders of Fields and the Jets are seemingly ready to trust Fields with their season.
Tyler Sullivan recently suggested the Jets could have a chance to steal the AFC East from the Buffalo Bills if Fields has a career resurgence this year.
"In his short showing as the starter last season (six starts), Fields showed some promise. The Steelers offense averaged 20.7 points per game, and Fields averaged 166.8 passing yards per game over that stretch," Sullivan wrote. "While that doesn't exactly pop off the page, the most encouraging aspect of Fields' showing last year was his 0.8% turnover rate. That was a massive improvement from his NFL-high 2.8% turnover rate during his tenure in Chicago.
"If Fields can now limit turnovers, make timely throws, and still be dynamic with his legs, that's enough for New York to be scrappy in the division race. That's especially true if the defense continues to be stout after a 2024 season where they held opponents to a 5.0 yards per play average, which was tied for the second-lowest in the NFL."
It's very, very unlikely the Jets have any sort of hope to win the division. The Bills are far and away the best team in the AFC East, so unless Josh Allen suffers an unfortunate injury, the division will likely land with Buffalo.
But that doesn't mean Fields can't push for a wild card spot. If he can experience a career resurgence like Geno Smith and Sam Darnold have done, the Jets have a chance to surprise a lot of teams. Fields is very talented, so it wouldn't be surprising to see, either.
