Jets Could Land Ideal Armand Membou Insurance In Free Agency
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently discussed free agent offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Sobleski noted him as an intriguing free agent despite the fact that he might miss all of this season.
"Either Willis is genuine about getting healthy and trying to do what's best for his career, or he hasn't received the level of interest that's been expected at the onset of free agency," Sobleski wrote. "If it's the latter, an organization can still swoop in and get him on the roster.
"Even if Wills does miss a large portion of the 2025 campaign, he can be in the building, learning a new system, getting used to a different organization and readying himself once he's cleared medically. Furthermore, a franchise with a need at left tackle can get him in the building on a potential two-year deal to help its depth while continuing his development. Left tackles aren't readily available at this time of year. Signing Wills would be a perfect example of buying low."
The New York Jets could see a guy like Wills as the perfect insurance for their top offensive tackles.
Although Wills is expected to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season, he could be signed for a two or three-year deal in case Armand Membou or Olu Fashanu don't work out.
This wouldn't be the flashiest signing of the offseason, but it's certainly one that could work out for the Jets in the long run. If either Fashanu or Membou struggles, gets injured, or doesn't work out in the future, the Jets could already have another young option on the roster.
