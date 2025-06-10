Jets 21-Year-Old Making Case For Breakout Year
The New York Jets have a chance to have a really good running back room in 2025.
Breece Hall will lead the way and he's a star in his own right. But, he's not the only one who will get carries. The Jets have been clear that they want to have more of a committee this year than in previous years. This isn't a knock on Hall, but a sign that the team has high hopes for Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Jets coach Aaron Glenn talked about the running back room on Tuesday and sounded pretty fired up.
"I'm excited about all three of those guys," Glenn said. "I really am. I don't know if there are three backs in the league that has the potential like these three. Maybe there is, but I know I'm just focusing on what we have and I'm excited about the guys we have here."
He isn't the only one with high expectations for this running back room. In fact, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker had Allen on his "2025 NFL All-Breakout Team."
"Running Back: Braelon Allen, New York Jets," Locker said. "Bucky Irving set the world ablaze in his rookie season, but Allen quietly put together a strong first campaign of his own. The former Wisconsin star generated an 82.0 PFF rushing grade and a 73.6 overall PFF grade in 2024.
"Allen remains the backup to Breece Hall in New York, but Hall’s production declined in a big way last year with only a 68.7 PFF rushing grade. If Allen can improve his pass-catching abilities (50.3 PFF receiving grade) and blocking prowess (52.7 PFF pass-blocking grade), he could emerge as more of an every-down back for the Jets. After all, new OC Tanner Engstrand comes from a Detroit Lions team that gave Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each over 190 carries in 2024."
The running back room should be a serious strength for New York in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Give Timeline For Injured Star Jermaine Johnson II