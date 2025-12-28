Where Things Stand With Jets, Breece Hall Before Free Agency

There are just two weeks to go in the 2025 National Football League regular season.

Once the regular season wraps up, the New York Jets will have a long offseason ahead of them as they attempt to chart a path forward after another tough season. One question that the team will have is whether or not they will bring back running back Breece Hall for the 2026 season and beyond.

Hall will be a free agent at the end of the season. Now, the Jets will have options to retain him. The Jets have plenty of cap space and should be able to afford a long-term deal if they see fit -- and Hall wants to remain. Also, the Jets have franchise tag options at their disposal if they saw fit as well. But will New York bring the 24-year-old back? It's too early to know, but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets "very interested in retaining Hall" before he hits the open market.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"Every NFL team has produced a 1,000-yard rusher over the past nine seasons -- except the Jets," Cimini wrote. "Breece Hall (954 yards) is on the verge of changing that, but his pursuit of the milestone has turned into more of a crawl than a sprint. The past five games have been a struggle -- 46 yards per game, only 3.0 per carry -- a late-season swoon that could hurt him at the bargaining table. Numbers matter.

"From all indications, though, the Jets remain very interested in retaining Hall before he hits the open market as a free agent in March. Coach Aaron Glenn called him 'a high-level running back' who, to use one of the coach's expressions, still offers plenty of meat on the bone...

"There could be mitigating factors such as scheme and surrounding personnel. Bottom line, Hall, who turns 25 next season, will be arguably the top free agent running back and could command as much as $12 million per year. The Jets must ask themselves, 'If we lose Hall, who's the replacement?' Other free agent options are Travis Etienne Jr. (27 next season) and Kenneth Walker III (26) -- both comparable to Hall in terms of production, but older."

Hall enters the Jets' Week 17 contest against the New England Patriots with 954 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 34 catches, 332 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

