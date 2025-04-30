Jets 24-Year-Old Announces Shocking Decision To Retire From NFL
One member of the New York Jets' quarterback room is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.
New York selected quarterback Jordan Travis with the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. Travis was an intriguing prospect to bring to town. While in college, he was one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He spent the first year of his college career with Louisville and then the next five with Florida State.
In 2022, he racked up 3,214 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions across 13 games played. He also added 417 rushing yards that year and seven rushing touchdowns. He was on pace for an even better season in 2023 and had 2,756 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, two interceptions, 176 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns in just 11 games before a gruesome leg injury cut his college career short.
New York took him knowing he was dealing with the leg injury. Unfortunately, it cost him the entire 2024 season and he wasn't able to get into any action due to his leg. To make matters even worse for him, he announced on social media on Wednesday that he has been medically advised to retire due to the injury. An excerpt can be found below.
"On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn," Travis said. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."
You can find the entire statement here.
It's unfortunate that Travis was never able to get his shot due to the injury. Hopefully, he finds peace and happiness in whatever comes next.
