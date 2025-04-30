Jets Insider Has Strong Words For ‘Almost Historic’ Addition
There's a lot to be excited about right now when it comes to the New York Jets.
New York has an exciting, new head coach in Aaron Glenn who was a star for the organization and now has the task of getting the franchise back to the playoffs. He spent time with the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator and played a big role in turning that franchise around from 2021 through the 2024 season.
The Jets landed him this offseason and he and general manager Darren Mougey have been hard at work injecting youth into the roster while also just altering how the team does business as a whole. There's been some impressive moves made, like signing Justin Fields, but the team has kept things quiet.
All in all, fans should be excited right now, especially after the NFL Draft. The Jets made a handful of solid picks starting with offensive tackle Armand Membou. He wasn't the flashiest player available, but now fills a big hole for a Jets team that seemingly will be run-heavy.
Clearly, the Jets want to build up the trenches and ESPN's Rich Cimini called the move "almost historic."
"It started in 2020 and it continued through Thursday night with the selection of tackle Armand Membou. It's quite extraordinary, almost historic," Cimini said. "The Jets became the first team in a quarter century to select four first-round offensive linemen in a six-draft span, according to ESPN Research. The last teams to do it were the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, both from 1996 to 2001...
"(Joe Douglas) said Membou has 'the most upside of any tackle in the draft,' noting his 'elite' footwork, bend and length. The current group of decision makers felt the same way, opting to invest more significant capital into an already-popular fund. Call it a hedge fund -- a way to safeguard their new quarterback, Justin Fields. Quite frankly, it's a position group that has underperformed in recent years. The Jets finished 23rd in pass block win rate last season, per ESPN Research. Prior to that, they ranked 30th, 21st, 17th and 29th in that metric. New coach Aaron Glenn wants to change that, and he wants to do it in a way that makes the offensive line the calling card of the offense."
There's a lot to like about this Jets roster right now. Fields at quarterback, a running back room featuring Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis, a receiver room featuring Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and Arian Smith among others, Mason Taylor at tight end, and a revamped offensive line led by Membou should be able to put up some points in 2025. The defense already was in a good spot and also added some young talent through the draft. All in all, the Jets are trending up.
