Jets' 24-Year-Old Star Emerging As Trade Bait In Preseason
The New York Jets have already put together a very exciting offseason led by the additions of general manager Darren Mougey, head coach Aaron Glenn, and quarterback Justin Fields.
But the Jets still have a few big decisions to make. Their wide receiver room seems depleted at the moment and there's a chance the Jets look to add to it. There's also a chance they shake up their running back room in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested running back Breece Hall could request a trade out of New York before the trade deadline this season.
Breece Hall could request a trade out of New York
"Breece Hall was one of the top draft picks in the New York Jets' loaded 2022 class. Despite his status as their No. 1 running back and strong contributions over the last three seasons, he has yet to earn a contract extension," Kay wrote. "With 2022 classmates Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson re-upping with Gang Green on new deals this summer and Hall entering the final year of his rookie contract without a similar extension in place, his future with the team may be in jeopardy.
"There have been rumblings that the 24-year-old may not even last the remainder of the campaign, with Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda noting the RB could be moved by the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, a pair of 2024 draft picks who flashed potential during limited action last year, could be candidates to take on a larger role if Hall departs."
A Hall trade has been floated around for months now and it's always made sense, though the Jets haven't pulled the trigger to this point.
It makes sense because the Jets have multiple other talented running backs on their roster. Glenn has also stated he's looking to use a running back by committee this season, which would include Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen.
If Hall is looking for a contract extension in the coming months, he might request a trade out of New York. The Jets seemingly have no interest in signing him to an extension, while another team might be willing to do so.
If the Jets are comfortable with Davis and Allen headlining their running back room, then Hall could be dealt, especially if the Jets can land a good return for the star running back.
More NFL: Jets Breakout RB? Rookie UDFA Turning Heads With Dominant Preseason