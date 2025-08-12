Jets Breakout RB? Rookie UDFA Turning Heads With Dominant Preseason
The New York Jets are loaded with talent. This season is going to be all about whether they can put the pieces together.
On offense, the team has talented playmakers everywhere with newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields at the helm. Fields has a loaded backfield of running backs alongside him, led by Breece Hall. The wide receiver unit is headlined by Garrett Wilson, with a lot of question marks behind him.
During the preseason, there were a few under-the-radar players who shined bright for the Jets. While the fringe roster players fight for a roster spot at the end of training camp, the Jets are facing some tough decisions.
Michael Haney of The Jet Press recently shared a lot of high praise for undrafted free agent running back Donovan Edwards following a strong week in training camp and an even stronger performance in the preseason.
Donovan Edwards turning heads and raising his own stock in preseason
"A year ago, Donovan Edwards was one of the biggest stars in college football. The 212-pound running back was coming off a National Championship victory with Michigan and had his sights set on becoming an early draft pick," Haney wrote. "After a disappointing final year of his collegiate career, Edwards went undrafted and signed with the Jets.
"Well, he found some of that star power again in his preseason debut. Edwards had a team-high 47 rushing yards and broke off a long touchdown that was called back for holding. He looked like a true NFL back, albeit against backups. If Edwards still ends up getting cut by the Jets, another team might be quick to scoop him up."
Edwards has always been a very intriguing addition for the Jets, but it's unclear how he could sneak his way onto the roster.
The Michigan product is a very talented running back with the potential to develop into a solid backup in the NFL. But the Jets have a trio of running backs who are substantially better than Edwards right now. Pair that with a kick returner and a fullback in their running back room who are more likely to make the team than Edwards and it looks like a long shot that he'll make the roster.
But this breakout performance could be seen as a bit of a tryout for other teams, either in a preseason trade or if the Jets cut him at the end of training camp. Either way, there's a very good chance the college star finds himself on an NFL roster for the regular season.
More NFL: Aaron Glenn Provides Injury Updates For 2 Jets Offensive Weapons