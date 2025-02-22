Jets 28-Year-Old Star Projected To Land $58 Million Contract
The New York Jets currently are scheduled to have 28 players heading to free agency this offseason.
Things will kick off across the league in March and one Jet who is going to surely cash in is 28-year-old cornerback DJ Reed. He is a seven-year National Football League veteran and arguably is the best cornerback heading to the open market.
Reed held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1 completion percentage, which was his best mark since 2021. He allowed just two touchdowns in coverage and allowed just 36 receptions, which was his fewest since 2019.
The 28-year-old had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets and now will likely get even more in free agency this offseason. Spotrac currently is projecting Reed to land a four-year, $58.6 million deal.
That seems like a pretty fair price for arguably the best cornerback heading to free agency this year. Any team looking for high-end cornerback help should consider Reed.
Other cornerbacks heading to the open market are Charvarius Ward, Rasul Douglas, Carlton Davis III, Asante Samuel Jr., and Byron Murphy Jr. to name a few.
It would be nice if the Jets could bring Reed back to town, but he may end up being too expensive. Reed had a good three seasons with the Jets, but the team has a handful of holes to fill this offseason and there just may not be enough money to go around for Reed. What's next for him?
