Why Jets’ Biggest Priority Should Be 24-Year-Old Star
The New York Jets have a handful of holes to fill this offseason.
New York won five games in 2024 and announced that it is moving on from Aaron Rodgers. There’s been plenty of chatter about Rodgers already over the last month, but the Jets have more to worry about.
The Jets are going to need to add some pieces this offseason but no matter what, the team’s top priority should be finding a way to lock up Garrett Wilson to a contract extension.
Wilson is the first receiver in Jets history to rack up 1,000 or more receiving yards in their first three seasons. He’s just 24 years old and has seemingly gotten better each season no matter who has been at quarterback.
If the Jets want to keep him around for the foreseeable future, they are going to have to pay him. Last year, DeVonta Smith got a three-year, $75 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jets likely would have to look at Smith's deal as a starting point. New York doesn’t necessarily need to give him an extension because he’s under team control for two years, but it would be a sign of good faith and also lock in a key offensive piece for years to come for Aaron Glenn.
The Jets already have a handful of huge decisions and holes to fill this offseason, so why not hand one of their biggest stars a new deal to make sure then they can have one less thing to worry about?
