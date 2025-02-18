Jets $33 Million Star Linked To Patriots As 'Best Team Fit'
Could one New York Jets star cut ties with the organization for a bitter rival this offseason?
Jets cornerback DJ Reed is heading to free agency and is widely considered to be the top corner heading to the open market. Reed spent the last three years with the Jets after landing a $33 million deal.
The 28-year-old appeared in 14 games in 2024 with the Jets and finished the year with 11 passes defended, one sack, 64 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit. Reed held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1 completion percentage on 63 targets and allowed just two touchdowns in coverage.
ESPN's Matt Bowen made a list of the top 50 free agents heading to the open market with a "best team fit" for each. For Reed, Bowen had the Jets star ranked as the No. 4 overall free agent and linked him to the rival New England Patriots.
"Best team fit: New England Patriots," Bowen said. "Coach Mike Vrabel would be adding a veteran corner in Reed, giving the Patriots another scheme-versatile defender in the secondary opposite Christian Gonzalez. Reed is a highly competitive coverage corner with press-man traits and the transition speed to break on the throw. But he is more of a ball disruptor than playmaker, having 40 pass breakups compared with six interceptions in his career."
New England already has one star cornerback in Christian Gonzalez. Adding someone like Reed wold help take their secondary to another level. New England has the most cap space in football and can afford him as he's projected to get over $58 million over four years by Spotrac.
The Jets have a lot of tough choices to make and it seems unlikely that Reed is going to return. If he does leave, landing with the Patriots would be the worst-case scenario for New York.
