Jets Expected To Cut Ties With $48 Million Duo This Offseason
The New York Jets are just a few weeks away from having to make some tough decisions in free agency.
New York has 28 players heading to free agency this offseason in different capacities. The majority of Jets players heading to free agency will be unrestricted free agents. New York has three players heading to restricted free agency and two who will be exclusive rights free agents. The rest will be unrestricted.
It's going to be a long offseason and it's going to be tough to predict what the Jets will do because there are plenty of holes that need to be filled. SNY's Connor Hughes took a look at the roster and discussed changes that need to be made. One thing he included in his piece is that both cornerback DJ Reed and offensive tackle Morgan Moses aren't expected to return.
"This team still needs a starting cornerback (DJ Reed isn’t expected to return), defensive tackle, middle linebacker (C.J. Mosley’s future uncertain and Jamien Sherwood is a free agent), wide receiver 2 and 3 (the Jets are expected to release Davante Adams and Allen Lazard), right tackle (Morgan Moses isn’t expected to return), tight end (Tyler Conklin is a free agent), and two safeties," Hughes said. "They will have roughly $62 million in cap space to aid in filling those voids, but only $52.5 million to start free agency ($9.5 million tied into Rodgers’ post-June 1 cut). That money goes quick when you realize the Jets need depth at, well, everywhere."
Reed had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets. Moses had a three-year, $15 million deal. Both were starters with the Jets in 2024 but could their time with New York be coming to an end?
More NFL: Steelers' Justin Fields Has Some 'Intrigue' About Joining Jets