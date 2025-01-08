Jets $33 Million Star Predicted To Cut Ties With NY For Packers
The New York Jets have some intriguing players hitting free agency this offseason.
One player who will be available on the open market is cornerback DJ Reed. He had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets and now he is going to be one of the best free agents available. Pro Football Focus currently has Reed ranked as the sixth-best free agent hitting the opening market.
Reed is a seven-year National Football League veteran coming off a season in which he logged 11 passes defended, one sack, had 64 total tackles, and got a 70.7 rating from Pro Football Focus.
The 28-year-old has a bright future but will it be with the Jets? He will be available on the open market and Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted linked him to the Green Bay Packers.
"Top 2025 Free-Agency Target: CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets," Bleacher Report said. "Especially if Alexander is a cap casualty, cornerback will be the top need in Green Bay during free agency and the draft. Eric Stokes' and Corey Ballentine's contracts expire as well and the defense could use some help at the position.
"Reed has primarily been a No. 2 corner throughout his career, but the 28-year-old will be one of the top players available at the position. The seven-year veteran has been consistent throughout his career, surrendering no more than two touchdowns per year and racking up at least six pass breakups in each of the last four seasons, per Pro Football Focus."
Keep an eye on him as free agency kicks off.
More NFL: Jets $140 Million Star Non-Committal On Future In New York