Jets $36 Million Man Wants To 'Change The Game'
The New York Jets were active quickly after free agency opened up back in March.
The National Football League's legal tampering period opened up and New York struck fast. The biggest move the Jets made surely was the signing of Justin Fields, but that deal wasn't the only one New York made.
New York lost star cornerback DJ Reed in free agency and quickly replaced him by signing former former Baltimore Ravens corner Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal. The deal got some flak at the time and was called an overpay, but he's just 27 years old and is a former third-round pick with good size.
If the Jets can put him in the right position, he has the potential to be a very solid No. 2 behind Sauce Gardner. We'll see what happens, though.
At the very least, Stephen has some lofty goals for the 2025 season, as shared by team reporter Susanna Weir.
"Just being able to change the game," Stephens said. "Not trying to force your way into changing games but just being in the right spot at the right time...
"We speak in the DB room about turning the ball over and getting hands on the ball. I think that's been a main focus for me. But as a unit as well, we know we can change the game with turnovers and just making plays on the ball."
In his career in Baltimore, Stephens racked up 259 total tackles, two interception, 32 passes defended, 2.0 sacks, and six tackles for loss.