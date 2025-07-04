'Underdog' Rookie Emerging For Jets’ Roster Spot
Who will ultimately end up landing spots on the 53-man roster for the New York Jets?
Those decisions will sort themselves out through training camp. There are some pretty obvious and guaranteed options, like Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner. A good chunk of the roster is set but there will be roster battles throughout camp.
One “underdog” to keep an eye on is undrafted free agent defensive back Dean Clark, per Jets Wire’s Justin Melo.
"The New York Jets are slated to enter training camp with 15 undrafted free-agent rookies on their 90-man roster," Melo said. "That's the number of UDFAs they agreed to terms with following the 2025 NFL draft. One underdog worth monitoring throughout camp is former Fresno State defensive back Dean Clark. Clark agreed to an undrafted deal with the Jets that guaranteed him $160,000. Jets GM Darren Mougey likely faced competition for his signature and made him a strong offer. It increases Clark's chances to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp...
"The Jets are deep at safety. Veterans Tony Adams and Andre Cisco are penciled into starting roles. Rookie fourth-rounder Malachi Moore is likely the top rotational option off the bench. Jarius Monroe and Jaylin Simpson are also contending for roster spots. Clark has his work cut out for him, but the rookie UDFA possesses the athleticism and production to make an impression at camp."
Clark played four years at Kent State and two years at Fresno State. He finished his college career with 304 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, 14 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.