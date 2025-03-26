Jets $36 Million Move Called ‘Biggest Head-Scratcher’
The New York Jets have made a handful of moves but not everyone has been well received.
The biggest of the offseason so far certainly has been the addition of Justin Fields to replace Aaron Rodgers. New York has done a lot more, though. The Jets lost DJ Reed as he opted to sign with the Detroit Lions. In response, the Jets went out and signed ..
He should give the Jets a solid option opposite of Sauce Gardner, but the move hasn’t been widely praised. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz even called it the “biggest head-scratcher” in the league so far this offseason.
"The Jets signing cornerback Brandon Stephens. Stephens -- who got a three-year, $36 million deal -- was the clear weakness in Baltimore's secondary last season," Schatz said. "Yes, cornerback stats are inconsistent from year to year, but he ranked 81st out of 92 qualifying cornerbacks in my coverage DVOA metric in 2024."
Stephens landed a three-year, $36 million deal this offseason shortly after Reed left for Detroit. He's just 27 years old and started 33 games for the Baltimore Ravens over the last two years. Last year, he tallied 10 passees defended, 1.5 sacks, and 70 total tackles. It may not have been his best season, but he should still be a solid No. 2 for the Jets behind Sauce Gardner.
The contract is somewhat large, but cornerback contracts have gotten bigger this offseason. Gardner himself should benefit from that.