Jets Reportedly Met With 31-TD Quarterback
The New York Jets already have brought one new quarterback to town this offseason but that doesn't mean more moves aren't coming.
Justin Fields was signed by the Jets quickly once free agency opened up. He landed a two-year deal and it seems like a near guarantee that he will be the team's starter by the time the 2025 season gets here. We are months away from football returning so nothing can be ruled out, but it would be a shock if Fields wasn't under center in Week 1 barring an injury.
The Jets also have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract but there has been chatter about the possibility of New York adding another quarterback in the upcoming National Football League Draft. This isn't shocking. Fields could be the team's long-term answer as he's just 26 years old, but it doesn't hurt to have a contingency plan.
The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. It would be a pretty big surprise if they were to use the pick on a quarterback with Fields in town. Why not use it on a playmaker or offensive lineman? That seems more likely.
But using a later pick on a quarterback certainly makes sense. The Jets reportedly even met with someone who could fit this description. New York reportedly was planning to meet with with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on Monday, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"Just as newsworthy is what’s happening around Ewers’s pro day," Breer said. "The plan is for him to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders (Monday) and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass (Monday), with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin. He’s already has 30 visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April."
Ewers is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class but he isn't expected to be taken in the first round, at least as of right now. Last year, he had 31 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions in 14 games for the Longhorns.
More NFL: Jets Eyeing 6-Year NFL Veteran For Possible Roster Battle