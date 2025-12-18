Jets Offer Vague Update On Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets have not had Garrett Wilson on the field for a game since Nov. 9 against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury.

Before that game, Wilson missed the Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers and the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as well. Then, he briefly returned after the Week 9 bye week only to get re-injured in the Browns game.

Wilson was placed on the Injured Reserve, which requires a minimum four-game absence. That was before the Week 11 showdown against the New England Patriots, meaning he's technically eligible to be activated if healthy. He has missed five games since being placed on the Injured Reserve. But will the Jets activate him any time soon?

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday the team should have an answer "pretty soon," but didn't give insight one way or another, although it sounded like he'll remain on the IR, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Already ruled out this week: TE Mason Taylor, S Tony Adams, LB Kiko Mauigoa and DE Eric Watts," Cimini wrote on X on Wednesday. "Glenn wouldn't comment on Garrett Wilson's status, except to say he's planning to talk with Wilson and the doctors and will have an answer 'pretty soon.' Sounds like he'll remain on IR."

When Glenn spoke to the media on Wednesday, his full quote was: "That's something between me, Garrett, and the docs need to talk about. I will have an answer for you pretty soon."

With the Jets sitting at 3-11 with three games left to play, the team should sit Wilson the rest of the way, even if he's healthy. New York is down to its No. 3 quarterback in Brady Cook right now and the Jets are essentially playing for draft positioning at this point in the season. The team is evaluating Cook currently, as Glenn noted on Wednesday. It would be nice to see him with the No. 1 receiver, but no need to risk further injury.

Wilson already has returned to the field once, only to go back to the shelf with a knee issue. He landed his long-term extension and will be a piece that this team builds around moving forward. No need to risk the future for a couple of games now.

