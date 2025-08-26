Jets 53-Man Roster: Winners, Losers, Key Takeaways
After weeks of speculation, rumors, and plenty of action, the New York Jets' initial 53-man roster has been revealed.
Teams had until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to put together their first iteration of their 53-man rosters. Before we get into all of the details of the announcement, things can -- and likely will -- change. Starting on Wednesday, teams are able to start putting together practice squads. Also, with all of the cuts around the league, teams will be placing waiver claims left and right. That doesn't guarantee that the Jets will be involved, but New York could have a new face or two come Wednesday as well which could lead to more cuts.
All in all, the initial 53-man roster was shared on Tuesday by the team:
Here are the winners, losers, and some key takeaways from the initial 53-man roster.
Did the Jets get it right?
Winners:
Xavier Gipson, WR
Gipson missed some of camp and many suggested that he was on the roster bubble. But, he cracked the initial roster with others, like Jamaal Pritchett getting the boot.
Tyrod Taylor, QB
Taylor dealt with a knee injury throughout camp. There was never a doubt that Taylor would make the team, but the fact that he isn't being placed on the PUP List or Injured Reserve bodes well for his chances at Week 1.
Losers:
Malachi Corley, WR
This one is pretty obvious. As camp progressed, the noise grew louder and louder that the 2024 draft pick could be cut. He has talent, but didn't do enough throughout the summer to warrant a spot on the roster under the new reigme.
Donovan Edwards, RB
There was a lot of positive buzz around Edwards throughout camp. With Isaiah Davis hurting, it seemed like he had a solid shot at the roster. But, the Jets are moving on, for now. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt did report that he could be a practice squad option for New York.
Key Takeaways:
The Jets didn't do anything too crazy with their 53-man roster. There weren't many massive shocks as cuts started to come in. On the flip side, the Jets front office showed that they aren't afraid to make decisive decisions. It's somewhat surprising a receiver like Corley, who was selected in the third round last year, would be dropped so quick. Also, with Brady Cook waived, could the Jets look for another quarterback now for depth? But, this front office isn't messing around. If they don't think someone fits the culture and roster, they will be quick to make that call, it seems.
