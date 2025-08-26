Former Jets RB Confirms Wild Story, Takes Shot At Coach
Things are heating up across the National Football League right now with the regular season under two weeks away.
So far this week, most of the noise around the league has had to do with all of the transactions. The vast majority of that is in relation to cuts going on across the league. Teams have to get their rosters into compliance ahead of the 53-man deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
We've seen countless cuts across the league along with plenty of trades. A few other nuggets have snuck into NFL headlines as well. The most prominent being, of course, the announced engagement between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop mega star Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, there was a bit off odd information to come out in reference to the New York Jets as well. Popular NFL social media account "MLFootball" posted a story insinuating that former Jets running back Le'Veon Bell once missed a game because he was bowling the night before and the team announced that he was sick instead.
The former Jets running back said what?
"INSANE: NFL legend Le’Veon Bell once MISSED A GAME because he was BOWLING the night before," the account posted. "The Jets ruled Bell out with the flu and missed practices to end the week but was seen Saturday night bowling around 1 AM, hours after skipping the teams walkthrough. Absolutely crazy."
Most of the time, when you see posts like this, it's easy to skip right pass and assume they are fishing for engagement. While this is the case, Bell actually responded with a simple message: "Bowling > Adam Gase Offense."
Gase hasn't coached a game for the Jets since 2020 and Bell hasn't played a game for the Jets since 2020 as well. Talk about a throwback that either were brought up during one of the busiest weeks of the NFL calendar after not being a part of the team in a bit. There isn't much more out there on this topic, but certainly a new one to hear.