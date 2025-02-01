Jets $58 Million Star Predicted To Follow Robert Saleh To 49ers
The New York Jets are facing quite a tough offseason this winter. They're facing decisions with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams on whether they'll bring the two stars back in 2025 or not.
They also have a few important players hitting free agency including D.J. Reed and Hasaan Reddick. It's unlikely either of these guys returns to New York in 2025.
Christopher Hennessy of Clutch Points recently listed the San Francisco 49ers as the top landing spot for Reed. The 49ers have already poached failed head coach Robert Saleh from the Jets and they could follow it up by stealing one of Saleh's former defensive players.
"Another failed Jets coach has landed a defensive coordinator role as Robert Saleh returns to San Francisco. The 49ers have Charvarius Ward hitting free agency so if that does not work out, bringing Reed back would be smart. He started his career with the 49ers but was waived after two years.
"The 49ers should want another chance with Reed after a disappointing first run. He was let go because of a non-football injury but could be back next season. Their defense tanked this year and needs to be better for the Niners to get back to the Super Bowl. Reed could be the guy who comes in and changes the defense."
Reed is one of the top Jets players from the 2024 season.
Landing in San Francisco may be a dream come true for the star cornerback. He began his career as a 5th round pick of the 49ers and now he has the opportunity to head back to the team that drafted him to join one of the best defensive minds in the game.
