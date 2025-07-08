Jets $96 Million Star Named No. 5 At His Position
The New York Jets have a bona fide game-breaker in the middle of their defense.
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he has developed into a star. The 27-year-old has made three straight Pro Bowls to go along with being named First-Team All-Pro in 2022 with New York.
Even in a year in which things were up and down in New York in 2024, Williams still thrived. He finished the season with six sacks, 37 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits in 16 games played.
The Jets are fortunate to have him. And, it's nice that he's already on a nice, long-term $96 million deal as well that will keep him in New York for at least the next two seasons and potentially three.
Williams is a star and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which coaches, executives, and scouts ranked the top 10 defensive tackles for the 2025 season and had Williams at No. 5.
"No. 5. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets," Fowler shared. "Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: 8. Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 2. Williams has been one of the constants amid persistent Jets changes. He's going on three straight Pro Bowls and has 23.5 sacks during that span, though 12 of them came in 2022. 'True three-down player -- talented inside rusher who is fully capable against the run,' an NFL personnel staffer said. Williams is solid yet unspectacular in most categories, including pass rush win rate (13.4 percent), incompletions credited (16) and quarterback hits (18).
"One complaint from an AFC exec is that Williams 'gets pushed around in the run game' at times, but that's nitpicking an elite player. One AFC scout said Williams didn't have much help around him inside, prompting defenses to key on him. He also battled through a hamstring issue. 'He's a guy you have to dedicate a game plan to,' an NFL coordinator said. 'One of the most complete interior guys in the game.'"
The Jets defense should be better in 2025 and Williams certainly will play a big role in that.
More NFL: Breece Hall Snub Explained: Why Jets Star RB Dropped