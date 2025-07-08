Breece Hall Snub Explained: Why Jets Star RB Dropped
The New York Jets boast one of the most exciting running backs in football, but the perception around him is different heading into the 2025 season.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Hall widely was considered to be one of the very best backs in the league. He was coming off a season in which he had 1,585 yards from scrimmage at just 22 years old.
The 2024 season didn’t go as planned for him. New York didn’t put him in a position to succeed with the Jets having the fewest rushing attempts in the league and an odd setup for the running game in general. Recently, it was shared that Aaron Rodgers blasted the team’s running game last year.
Heading into 2024, Hall was ranked among the league’s best, but now, he isn’t ranked in the NFL’s top 10 running backs by ESPN. They explained the drop
"Breece Hall, RB, Jets (No. 2 in 2024 preseason rankings) -- Hall was second behind only the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey on last year's list, but took a step back in rushing yards (876), catches (57) and touchdowns (8) as the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets offense failed to ignite. Hall, 24, could potentially be in for a better season in 2025 though new coach Aaron Glenn appears poised to employ a committee approach."
Hall has the talent to quickly make it back on the top 10 list and the likely the opportunity in New York as well this year.