Jets' Aaron Glenn Has Simple Reaction To Garrett Wilson Drama
The New York Jets have one of the best young receivers in football right now.
Garrett Wilson is off to a historic start to his Jets career. He became the first receiver in team history to record over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. Wilson had an up-and-down 2024 season that featured some drama and questions about his future in the organization. The questions about his future were thanks in large part to Aaron Rodgers but he no longer is with the franchise. On the field he was great, though, and had a career-high 1,104 receiving yards.
It doesn't seem like Wilson is going anywhere anytime soon. There's even been chatter recently about the possibility of a contract extension, although it was shared that those conversations may not happen until after the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The NFL Owners Meetings took place this week. Owners and coaches alike spoke to the media and that led to plenty of interesting soundbites.
Aaron Glenn addressed the media and was asked about Wilson and the dysfunction of last year and doesn't sound concerned by any means and instead made it clear he's had good conversations with the young playmaker.
"Yes I have," Glenn said when asked if he's spent time with Wilson. "I wasn't here last year so I don't care. I know me and him right now have had a lot of good conversations, that's all I care about...He's in a good place. I don't care what happened last year.
Wilson is a phenomenal talent and a building block for this Jets team. Last year may not have gone as planned, but it's a new era in New York and everything is trending in the right direction.