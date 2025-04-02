Jets Reportedly 'All-In' On 26-Year-Old Star
The New York Jets arguably made one of the best of the offseason to this point.
Justin Fields was taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Chicago Bears and showed flashes with them as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears were a mess far before when Fields got there and yet he made them more competitive. There was even speculation last year shortly after the season ended about the chance of trading the No. 1 pick (Caleb Williams) to put more weapons around Fields.
Chicago opted to use the pick and select Williams and trade Fields to the Steelers. Fields was 4-2 as a starter with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. The team named Russell Wilson the starter afterward but there were rumors that there were some in the building who didn't want to make the switch.
Fields isn't going to have to deal with those issues in New York. He's coming in to be the team's starter and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the team is "all-in" on in.
"Publicly and privately, the messaging from team officials is that they're all-in on quarterback Justin Fields," Cimini said. "They still could draft a quarterback, but it seems unlikely to happen in the first round even if Colorado's Shedeur Sanders falls to them at No. 7. Coach Aaron Glenn said Fields has untapped potential, noting, 'I think he's a dynamic player and I think there's more that we can get out of that player, and I'm looking forward to that.'
"Not only do the Jets want to capitalize on Fields' running ability, but they believe he can do more as a pocket passer than he did in his previous stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears."
New York was fortunate to land Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. It certainly seems like they are excited about him.