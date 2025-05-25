Jets Country

Jets, Aaron Glenn Receive Harsh Criticism, Bleak Prediction

The Jets made a lot of moves this season and not everybody seems to be happy with the moves.

Zach Pressnell

Aaron Glenn is introduced as the new head coach of the New York Jets at a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Jan. 27, 2025. Glenn, who played eight seasons with the Jets, had been the Lions' defensive coordinator since 2021.
Aaron Glenn is introduced as the new head coach of the New York Jets at a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Jan. 27, 2025. Glenn, who played eight seasons with the Jets, had been the Lions' defensive coordinator since 2021. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets made a lot of huge moves this offseason, but the two biggest moves they made were the additions of Justin Fields at quarterback and Aaron Glenn at head coach.

Fields will be under the leadership of Glenn as the team's new franchise quarterback. Fields is still 26 years old, so he has a lot of potential and promise to find some success in the NFL, especially with the Jets and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia doesn't seem to think too highly of Glenn, Fields, or the Jets this season. Scataglia recently predicted the Jets would go 5-12 this season and went as far as to call them a "losing team."

"I am actually quite low on Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets, as Glenn really wasn't that good of a defensive coordinator, and the Jets seem poised to start Justin Fields," Scataglia wrote. "This is a losing team in the 2025 NFL Season, but that could benefit them in the long-term."

The Jets might not be primed to win the Super Bowl this season, but they're not a horrible team.

New York could use another wide receiver on its roster, but besides that, the offense looks solid. The offensive line is beginning to take shape while the running back room is loaded with talent. Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert will work as the tight end duo for Fields, too.

The defense has a lot of talent, though they fell off last season following the firing of Robert Saleh. Still, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner headline a solid unit.

This team could come together to win six to eight games if everything goes well. Five wins isn't a horrible prediction, but Glenn and Fields deserve a bit of grace.

More NFL: NFL Writer Suggests Former Alabama Star On Jets 'Chopping Block'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News