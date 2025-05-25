Jets, Aaron Glenn Receive Harsh Criticism, Bleak Prediction
The New York Jets made a lot of huge moves this offseason, but the two biggest moves they made were the additions of Justin Fields at quarterback and Aaron Glenn at head coach.
Fields will be under the leadership of Glenn as the team's new franchise quarterback. Fields is still 26 years old, so he has a lot of potential and promise to find some success in the NFL, especially with the Jets and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia doesn't seem to think too highly of Glenn, Fields, or the Jets this season. Scataglia recently predicted the Jets would go 5-12 this season and went as far as to call them a "losing team."
"I am actually quite low on Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets, as Glenn really wasn't that good of a defensive coordinator, and the Jets seem poised to start Justin Fields," Scataglia wrote. "This is a losing team in the 2025 NFL Season, but that could benefit them in the long-term."
The Jets might not be primed to win the Super Bowl this season, but they're not a horrible team.
New York could use another wide receiver on its roster, but besides that, the offense looks solid. The offensive line is beginning to take shape while the running back room is loaded with talent. Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert will work as the tight end duo for Fields, too.
The defense has a lot of talent, though they fell off last season following the firing of Robert Saleh. Still, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner headline a solid unit.
This team could come together to win six to eight games if everything goes well. Five wins isn't a horrible prediction, but Glenn and Fields deserve a bit of grace.
More NFL: NFL Writer Suggests Former Alabama Star On Jets 'Chopping Block'