NFL Writer Suggests Former Alabama Star On Jets 'Chopping Block'
The New York Jets have a lot to prove this season. Quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Aaron Glenn are two of the most important figures in the franchise this season and both have a lot on their shoulders.
But there are some players down the depth chart who are fighting quiet battles of their own. Some don't even have a guaranteed spot on the roster.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently suggested that defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was on the Jets' "chopping block" this preseason. Mathis was claimed off waivers late in the 2024 season.
"One of the players fighting for his NFL future is former Alabama standout Phidarian Mathis, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who the Jets quietly claimed off waivers late last season," Fried wrote. "Mathis didn’t appear in a game for the Jets in 2024, but with a wide-open competition brewing this summer, he has a legitimate shot to stick around. Of course, it won’t be easy.
"Mathis’ short NFL career has been marred by injuries and inconsistencies, and this summer could serve as a last-ditch effort to prove he still belongs. If he fails to impress, it might be the end of the road."
The Jets need depth in the interior defensive line, but Mathis might not be the answer. He hasn't made much of an impact during his short time in the NFL. He'll need to make a huge impact during training camp and the preseason if the former Alabama star wants to stay on the Jets' roster.
