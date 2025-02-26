Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals What He Wants In Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The New York Jets are having a fascinating offseason so far.
New York obviously didn’t have the 2024 season it hoped to have. Frankly, the 2023 campaign didn’t go as planned as well. The Jets brought Aaron Rodgers to town for the last two years and he suffered an Achilles injury in his first game. That ended his first season and then New York won only five games in 2024.
The Jets haven’t wasted any time making changes. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey joined the organization and the team announced it is moving on from Rodgers.
Who could replace him? Glenn shared what he’s looking for in a replacement for Rodgers on Tuesday.
"We'll look for winners," Glenn said. "We'll look for winners. We're confident that we are trying to win games. The thing is, I don't want to disrespect any other players on our team. It kind of pisses me off and some of the other players that that that's all we talk about. We have Quinnen Williams. We have Quincy Williams. You have (Alijah Vera-Tucker)...All of those guys need to be respected as far as winning games also."
New York will have plenty of options. Free agency will have plenty of veteran options like Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Sam Darnold among plenty others. Guys on the trade market could include Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins.
There also are plenty of guys in the upcoming draft that could work for New York depending on whether it is willing to make trades.
The only certainty is that the Jets are going to look a lot different in 2025.
