Jets' Aaron Rodgers Decision Continues Aging Like Fine Wine
Once the 2024 season ended, the New York Jets were dealt with a tough decision to make. They had to decide whether to hold onto veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers or they had to cut the future Hall of Famer. There were pros and cons to each decision, but ultimately, the Jets decided to cut Rodgers and his top wide receiver Davante Adams.
Now that it's been a few months, how's that decision aging?
It couldn't be aging any better, actually.
The Jets saved quite a bit of money by cutting Rodgers and Adams. This money saved could be used on other players this season and next season as the Jets look to build their roster back up. Part of the money was used to lure Justin Fields from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Big Apple.
But the biggest reason that this decision looks good on the Jets is the ongoing Rodgers free agency saga that seems to be gaining drama and giving the Steelers headaches every step of the way. Rodgers doesn't have many options left and there's nothing else to develop, yet he's holding the Steelers hostage and continuing to hold out.
Meanwhile, the Jets have moved on from the veteran and experienced next to no drama this offseason. New York is in the headlines for all the right reasons instead of finding themselves surrundeded by the drama of whatever Rodgers was up to that week.
The decision to cut Rodgers seemed like quite a difficult one at the time, but it couldn't be aging any better for the Jets.
