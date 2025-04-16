Shocking NFC Powerhouse Linked To Draft Day Trade With Jets
The New York Jets currently hold the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft and nobody really knows the direction they want to go with it. Prospects like Will Campbell, Armand Membou, Mason Graham, and Tyler Warren all make plenty of sense, but nobody sticks out over the rest.
So, the Jets could trade down in the first round if the price is right. There are a few teams who could be interested in this idea.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently listed the San Francisco 49ers as a team who could explore the idea of trading with the Jets to swap first round picks in the draft this offseason.
"Other teams that might make sense to trade-up for non-quarterbacks," Rosenblatt wrote, "
The 49ers at No. 11. San Francisco needs help at offensive tackle (Armand Membou, Will Campbell), edge rusher (Jalon Walker) and defensive tackle (Mason Graham). A trade back to No. 11 is valued at 250 points, or an early third-round pick in terms of value."
This is a fun idea to look at, but it wouldn't make much sense unless Graham is the player San Francisco wants and he's on the board at pick No. 7. Even then, it's probably more likely that the Jets opt to select the Michigan defensive lineman than anything.
Trading up four picks wouldn't be a huge benefit for the 49ers in this situation because Jalon Walker and Will Campbell will likely still be on the board at pick No. 11.
Everything changes if players fall in the draft. If the 49ers end up having a specific player, they badly desire, this could eventually make sense, but it won't be very easy to predict until draft night.
