Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Make Surprising Retirement Decision
The New York Jets have a lot of question marks this offseason. New York is currently holding interviews for a new head coach and a new general manager. We should expect decisions on those two positions in the near future.
The Jets also have a decision to make at quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers didn't have a bad season, the signal caller is 41 years old and New York could look to move on from him.
Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti recently made a shocking prediction regarding Rodgers' upcoming offseason.
"Prediction: The Jets outright release Aaron Rodgers in early March, taking on all $49M of dead cap in 2025 as they look to fully reset their roster & financials," Ginnitti wrote. "Rodgers takes the spring to assess his options, ultimately opting for retirement after 20 seasons."
If the Jets decide to cut Rodgers, it would mean they have a path toward acquiring a new quarterback. This could mean a potential trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. It could also mean signing a free agent like Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that Rodgers opts to retire, but that's not looked at as the most likely scenario.
It would certainly be a big surprise if Rodgers opts to retire rather than chase another contract with a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants.
