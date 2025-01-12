Jets Country

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Make Surprising Retirement Decision

Could Aaron Rodgers retire this offseason?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a lot of question marks this offseason. New York is currently holding interviews for a new head coach and a new general manager. We should expect decisions on those two positions in the near future.

The Jets also have a decision to make at quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers didn't have a bad season, the signal caller is 41 years old and New York could look to move on from him.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti recently made a shocking prediction regarding Rodgers' upcoming offseason.

"Prediction: The Jets outright release Aaron Rodgers in early March, taking on all $49M of dead cap in 2025 as they look to fully reset their roster & financials," Ginnitti wrote. "Rodgers takes the spring to assess his options, ultimately opting for retirement after 20 seasons."

If the Jets decide to cut Rodgers, it would mean they have a path toward acquiring a new quarterback. This could mean a potential trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. It could also mean signing a free agent like Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Rodgers opts to retire, but that's not looked at as the most likely scenario.

It would certainly be a big surprise if Rodgers opts to retire rather than chase another contract with a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants.

More NFL: Latest Mock Draft Predicts Jets To Land Star Quinnen Williams Running Mate

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News