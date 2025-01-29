Jets Could Make Franchise-Altering Decision To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets may need to look for replacements at quarterback this offseason. Aaron Rodgers' future in New York is still quite unclear. It seems as though the Jets would like to have him back in 2025, but Rodgers hasn't fully committed to the team yet.
If New York is looking to replace him, it might not find its guy in free agency. While there are talented quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, and Russell Wilson, none seem like the move that pushes the team forward.
In the NFL Draft, the Jets hold the No. 7 pick, which handicaps them from selecting one of the top two quarterbacks.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward stand out as the two best quarterback prospects in the draft. But with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants picking before the Jets, there's almost no chance either quarterback falls to pick No. 7.
But things could get very interesting if the Titans pass on the quarterbacks and select edge rusher Abdul Carter. This idea has gained steam among draft experts over the last few days, though it's unclear if the idea has any real backing.
If the Titans don't select a quarterback, the Jets could trade up with the New England Patriots at pick No. 4 or the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 5 to jump the Raiders and land their quarterback of the future.
In this scenario, the Giants would land their signal caller at pick No. 3, either Ward or Sanders.
If the Jets are willing to part ways with draft capital, they could jump up to the Patriots' pick to land the other quarterback remaining.
