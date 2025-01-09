Jets Aaron Rodgers Replacement May Be Sitting Right Under Their Nose
The New York Jets may be moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, missing the first one with an Achillies tear and finishing the second one with a 5-12 record. While Rodgers wasn't the biggest problem for New York, the two sides may mutually part ways in free agency this offseason, especially if Rodgers can find a better contract elsewhere.
While looking for a replacement for Rodgers, the Jets have plenty of avenues to choose from. Players like Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, and a few other names are all free agents.
Prospects like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Drew Allar, and Quinn Ewers should all be headed for the NFL Draft. The Jets hold a top ten pick, so they may be able to land a quarterback of the future there.
But the solution to their problem may be sitting in the quarterback room already.
The Jets used a fifth-round pick on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis last year and I think a lot of people forgot how talented Travis truly is.
The young signal caller led Florida State to an undefeated record in 2023 before suffering a horrifc injury. Because of the injury, Travis didn't win the Heisman and Florida State didn't make the College Football Playoffs.
A year later, Florida State is one of the worst teams in the country without Travis. They've completely fallen apart.
Now, it's unlikely the Jets roll with Travis with any sort of confidence, but don't forget about him. The Jets have given up on quarterbacks a bit too early in the past. Travis has the potential to be more than just a career backup.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Target All-American Star With No. 7 Pick In NFL Draft