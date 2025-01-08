Jets Predicted To Target All-American Star With No. 7 Pick In NFL Draft
The New York Jets didn't have the season they wanted in 2024. Despite all the bad things that come out of a 5-12 season, there is one good thing. The Jets have a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and there's bound to be a lot of talent on the board when the Jets are on the board.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently suggested the Jets would be targeting Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with their first selection in the NFL Draft. Graham earned All-American honors and won a National Championship during his time in the maize and gold.
"Graham is an excellent athlete with outstanding size — 6-foot-3, 318 pounds — who can single-handedly take over games as a pass rusher," Fried wrote. "He also offers plenty of upside as a run defender with the versatility to play anywhere from 1-tech defensive tackle to 5-tech as a 3-4 defensive end.
"Adding Graham to a defensive line that already features Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald, and a returning Jermaine Johnson could help revitalize the unit as a legitimate strength of the Jets' defense. Williams and Graham would immediately form arguably the league's best interior duo."
Adding Graham would be the Jets selecting the best player available, which is never a bad idea at the top of the draft. With the top five teams potentially looking at quarterbacks, a player like Graham has the chance to fall out of the top five picks.
If he does, the Jets may want to bring him to New York to pair alongside Quinnen Williams.
