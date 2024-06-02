Roaring Crowd, Aaron Rodgers Greets Donald Trump on UFC Fight Night
New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was amongst the heavyweights in attendance at UFC 302 on Saturday night in Newark.
In addition to the Jets' future Hall-of-Fame field general, the star-studded fight night attracted multiple high profile guests including President Donald Trump, comedian Joey Diaz and reality star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. There was also at least one other NFL player in attendance, and it's someone who could ultimately land with the Jets for the 2024 season.
In a video greeting posted by UFC's official X account, Rodgers was accompanied by free-agent tight end Marcedes Lewis. So, was it just Rodgers hanging out with an old friend or is a possible Jets' offensive addition brewing?
The friendship between Rodgers and Lewis includes five seasons as Green Bay Packers teammates, and one has to wonder if they'll have one more go-round together in the NFL. Lewis, who like Rodgers is 40 years old, has publicly stated his desire to continue his playing career but has yet to find a suitor for his services.
Meanwhile, outside of Tyler Conklin, and to a lesser extent Jeremy Ruckert, the Jets lack proven commodities at the tight end position.
Kenny Yeboah, who has bounced in between the Practice Squad and the active roster over the past three seasons, is likely in line for TE3 reps as of the moment. Yeboah has reportedly looked sharp catching passes from Rodgers during OTAs, but his blocking ability has never met NFL standards.
Then, there's Zack Kuntz, who spent all but one game of his rookie season on the Practice Squad. Although he possesses appealing physical attributes, Kuntz needs to further refine his game before being considered as anything other than a potential reserve player.
So, the argument can be made that the Jets would benefit by adding a battle-tested situational tight end, who could help in the red zone. Not to mention, a veteran that has a preexisting rapport with Rodgers.
Lewis has not missed a single game in any of the last three NFL seasons, but his role was reduced in 2023 with the Chicago Bears. The 2006 first-round draft pick has made 268 regular season career appearances, making 40 touchdown receptions in that time.
It's not unusual, however, to see Rodgers at a major sporting event. He's been to postseason games at Madison Square Garden for both the New York Rangers and New York Knicks. Rodgers attended a Novak Djokovic match at the 2023 U.S. Tennis Open, and, last month, he was in Churchill Downs for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
As for his most-recent outing, maybe it was just two buddies enjoying fight night in Newark, or was it the first of many times we'll be seeing Rodgers and Lewis together in New Jersey?