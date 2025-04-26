Jets Addition Compared To $54 Million Pro Bowler
The first two New York Jets draft picks weren't too shocking.
The offensive line and tight end position were talked about at length. In response, the Jets went out and got Armand Membou and Mason Taylor. There really wasn't too much buzz about who could be the next pick. The wide receiver position was talked about a lot, but there really wasn't anything at the level of the offensive line and tight end positions.
New York used the No, 73 pick in the draft to bolster the cornerback room by taking Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, as shared by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas to the Jets," Schultz said. "Athletic specimen who can really go. Perfect Aaron Glenn type of player."
ESPN had him ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the draft class and compared him to Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward.
"Matt Miller's pro comp: Charvarius Ward," Miller said. "Post-Draft Analysis. After losing cornerback D.J. Reed in free agency, the Jets needed to address the position somewhat early. Thomas is a physical line of scrimmage player who can form a dynamic duo opposite Sauce Gardner. The Jets signed Brandon Stephens in free agency, but Thomas is a great fit as a press cornerback who can thrive on the outside of the defense."
The Jets already have one young superstar cornerback in Sauce Gardner. If Thomas can come anywhere close to Ward, they will be in good shape. He's a star in his own right and just cashed in on a three-year, $54 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
