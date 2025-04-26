Jets' Mason Taylor Already Has Wild New York Connection
The New York Jets have a new playmaker for the offense but you may already be somehat familiar with his name.
New York selected tight end Mason Taylor on Friday night with the No. 42 pick in the second round. Taylor was widely considered to be one of the top tight ends in the draft class and immediately becomes one of the top weapons for Justin Fields to throw to.
One thing that is interesting about Taylor is that he already has a connection to the Jets. His father, Jason Taylor, played 15 years in the National Football League and was a six-time Pro Bowler and was selected into the Hall of Fame. He spent the majority of his playing career as a member of the Miami Dolphins, but he also played a year with the Jets in 2010.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared a photo of the two donning Jets gear all the way back then.
This is a kid who can have a serious impact right away at the NFL level. Over the last few years, rookie tight ends have thrived. In 2022, Trey McBride began his career with the Arizona Cardinals and had a quiet year but quickly has ascended into being one of the top tight ends in the game. Sam LaPorta came onto the scene in 2023 with the Detroit Lions -- with Aaron Glenn -- and was a Pro Bowler as a rookie with just under 900 yards. Last year, Brock Bowers had a historic rookie year with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Taylor is a guy who can join that echelon of young, exciting tight ends fairly quickly. The personal connection to the Jets doesn't hurt either.
More NFL: Jets Strike Gold With Justin Fields Weapon Of Future