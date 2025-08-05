Jets Announce Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, Tyrod Taylor News
The New York Jets have a rough day on Tuesday.
New York hit the practice field and it was widely reported that it wasn't the passing offense's best day of camp. SNY's Connor Hughes shared that Justin Fields went 9-of-17 passing with two interceptions.
"The Jets practice is over. Bad day for the offense. Run game was solid, but passing is not good at moment," Hughes said. Justin Fields finished 9 of 17 with 2 interceptions. I did not have a completion beyond five air yards. He took three sacks. Stats do not include 1 of 4 passing with an INT in 7o7 period. Fields has had a rough go of it lately. He is 15 of 43 passing (34 percent) with the two INTs in full-team work his last three practices."
On top of the inconsistency from the passing attack, rookie tight end Mason Taylor and veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed the action. On top of this, EDGE Will McDonald IV also missed practice. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the rookie is dealing with an ankle injury, Tyrod is dealing with a knee injury, and McDonald is dealing with back spasms.
"Mason Taylor has a high ankle sprain, out at least a week, per (head coach Aaron Glenn)," Cimini shared. "Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for knee injury; not a long term injury, Glenn says. McDonald (back spasms) and Cowart (ankle) also dealing with injuries," Cimini shared.
Running back Breece Hall left practice as well, but was able to return. On the bright side, there wasn't much said about Hall after practice, which should be a sign that he is fully alright.
